Mixed Berry Crisp

Everyone in the studio coming down with something? Here's a delicious way to get your daily dose of vitamin C, over 95% of your potassium, over a quarter of your daily fiber and a lot more healthy things. I made mine in a cast iron skillet, but it works just as well in a glass baking dish. The nutritional information is based on the specifics I note in the ingredients.

Ingredients -

Filling

8 - 9 cups of fresh berries *

1/4 cup - pure maple syrup **

1/3 cup flour***

Juice of 1 small lemon

3 Tbs of aged balsamic ****

Topping

1/4 cup sugar in the raw or light brown sugar

1/4 cup date sugar - (date sugar is ground dried dates)

3/4 cup flour***

3/4 cup old fashioned oats

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 stick cold unsalted butter cut into small pieces*****

*8 1/4 cups mixed between strawberries and blackberries worked well in a 10" deep skillet, 9 cups should move up to a 12" deep skillet).

** If you make this in the summer when berries are peaking, you can probably skip this

***I used Bob's red mill paleo flour which is a blend of almond, coconut and tapioca flour. Straight coconut or straight almond flour did not work well alone in my previous attempts.

**** I used an aged chocolate raspberry balsamic which was yum!

*****I used 100% grassfed butter, one of the benefits of using grass fed butter is a 1:1 ratio of Omega 3 to Omega 6 fatty acids

Directions

Preheat your oven to 375 F

1. If you are using the cast iron skillet, mix all the filling ingredients in the skillet and smooth it over. If using a casserole dish, mix the filling ingredients in a bowl and then put in the glass baking dish.

2. Mix the dry topping ingredients and then either cut in or use your hands to mix the butter into the dry ingredients until it creates pea sized pieces.

3. Pour the topping ingredients onto the filling ingredients.

4. Bake on the middle rack for 35 - 40 minutes until the topping is golden brown and the inside is bubbling. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition (based on 8 servings from the recipe)

Calories - 354

Total Carbs - 40.6 gram

Fiber - 7 gram

Sugars - 21.6 grams

Fat - 15.2 grams

Saturated fat - 8.4 grams

Protein 4.6 grams

Vitamin A - 564 IU ( 11% of DV)

Vitamin C - 71.1 mg (118% of DV)

Vitamin E - 0.9 mg (4% of DV)

Vitamin K - 11.2 mcg (14% of DV)

Thiamin - 0.1mg (5% of DV)

Riboflavin - 0.1mg (3% of DV)

Niacin - 1.1 mg (5% of DV)

Vitamin B6 - 0.1mg (5% of DV)

Folate - 45 mcg (11% of DV)

Pantothenic Acid - 0.3 mg (3% of DV)

Choline - 13.7 mg

Betaine - 0.2 mg

Calcium - 200 mg (20% of DV)

Iron - 1.6 mg (9% of DV) - this does not take cooking in cast iron into account

Magnesium - 40.4 mg (10% of DV)

Phosphorus - 78 mg (8% of DV)

Potassium - 3357 mg (96% of DV)

Sodium - 10.3 mg

Zinc - 1 mg (7% of DV)

Copper - 0.2 mg (8% of DV)

Manganese - 1.7 mg (83% of DV)

Selenium - 2.9 mcg (4% of DV)

Cholesterol - 30 mg (10% of DV)

Phytosterols - 13.8 mg