Performing Arts Instructor I | Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Conejo Valley | Agoura, California United, States 91301

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Conejo Valley is offering an exciting part-time opportunity for the right person who is passionate about teaching dance. We rely on the dedication of caring for employees to provide a safe, nurturing environment for kids to learn and grow. We take pride in our highly-skilled, diverse and committed workforce.



The Position

Hours:

Tuesday 1:15 pm to 2:15 pm

Wednesday 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm

Candidates will have fun assisting with the planning, implementing and appropriate performing arts and dance activities.



Choreograph unique routines and teach dance.

Observe their performance and providing suggestions for refinement.

Lead activities in an upbeat, enthusiastic manner. Promote fair play, good morals and high self-esteem for all members.

Must monitor the progress of?the team and vary instruction to meet the needs of individual members.