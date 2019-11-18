danceart.

Performing Arts Instructor I | Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Conejo Valley | Agoura, California United, States 91301

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Conejo Valley is offering an exciting part-time opportunity for the right person who is passionate about teaching dance. We rely on the dedication of caring for employees to provide a safe, nurturing environment for kids to learn and grow. We take pride in our highly-skilled, diverse and committed workforce.

The Position
Hours:

Tuesday 1:15 pm to 2:15 pm

Wednesday 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm
Candidates will have fun assisting with the planning, implementing and appropriate performing arts and dance activities.

Choreograph unique routines and teach dance.
Observe their performance and providing suggestions for refinement.
Lead activities in an upbeat, enthusiastic manner. Promote fair play, good morals and high self-esteem for all members.
Must monitor the progress of?the team and vary instruction to meet the needs of individual members.

Qualifications

Two years experience in before and after school youth programming.

Minimum of four years of dance experience required.

Ability to communicate with the general public clearly and to organize and problem solve.

Mandatory CPR and First Aid Certifications.

Early Childhood Credits a plus

Must possess organizational and motivational skills as well as written and oral communication skills.

Working knowledge of various recreational games and activities and how to implement them or be willing to learn them.

Must feel comfortable being a mentor to members.

TO APPLY:
Attention: Annette Horenstein
30343 Canwood Street Ste 200
Agoura Hills, CA 91301

F: 818-706-0942
Please visit us at www.bgcconejo.org for further details

Why should you apply:

A place where you can make a difference

All eligible staff can participate in our Retirement benefits

Sick Time


Apply here: http://www.Click2Apply.net/cqrg4h5mwvnz8fgz

PI115429541

