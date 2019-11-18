Performing Arts Instructor I | Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Conejo Valley | Agoura, California United, States 91301

|
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Conejo Valley is offering an exciting part-time opportunity for the right person who is passionate about teaching dance. We rely on the dedication of caring for employees to provide a safe, nurturing environment for kids to learn and grow. We take pride in our highly-skilled, diverse and committed workforce.
Tuesday 1:15 pm to 2:15 pm
Wednesday 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm
|
Qualifications
Apply here: http://www.Click2Apply.net/cqrg4h5mwvnz8fgz
PI115429541
Views: 1
© 2019 Created by danceart. Powered by