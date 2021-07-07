Dance Composition/ Choreography Workshop

By Anabella LenzuMondays, August 2, 9, 16 & 23, 202111-1pm (EDT) NYC Time

This workshop will give you the tools to create your own original dances, exploring the elements of composition, both for the stage as well as for dance films. We will examine the creative process by learning how to take risks, transition from thinking to feeling to making artistic choices. Through short in-class assignments and extensive work outside of class, students will investigate how a choreography, is at the same time a private and public event.

Participants will create and perform solo studies based on choreographic problems. We look not only at what you dance but also ask the question “Why do you dance?” Dance is the expressive medium of our heart, mind, and soul.