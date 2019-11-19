AJKUN BALLET THEATRE AUDITION

The Ajkun Ballet Theatre is looking for professional dancers for its New York Season and/or International Tours. Paid positions.

Additional Benefits include: health & wellness, travel, per diem, wardrobe allowance, performance bonus, flexible time off.

REQUIREMENTS

Dancers: age 16-30 years old, strong ballet technique, pointe work for women, partnering skills and an interest for contemporary movement.

Character Artists: maximum age 45 years old, stage experience, interpreting skills.

No height requirement, all nationalities welcome.

The repertory includes Swan Lake, Nutcracker, Romeo & Juliet, La Bayadere and

Chiara Ajkun’s choreographies: Anna Karenina, Dracula, Mozart, new premiere.

OPEN AUDITIONS:

OSAKA, Japan

Sunday, December 29, 2019

12:00-1:00 pm registration, 1:00 -2:30 pm audition class

at STUDIO MARTY/Osaka Honnmachi Studio

ROME, Italy

Saturday, February 1, 2020

2:00-2:30 pm registration, 2:30 -4:30 pm audition class

at ATELIER DELLA DANZA DI RAFFAELE PAGANINI



CHICAGO, IL

Saturday, February 8, 2020

4:00-5:00 pm registration, 5:00 -7:00 pm audition class

at BALLET CHICAGO

NYC, NY

Saturday, February 15, 2020

4:00-5:00 pm registration, 5:00 - 7:00 pm audition class

at ALVIN AILEY DANCE STUDIOS

LONDON, UK

Saturday, February 22, 2020

4:00-5:00 pm registration, 5:00 -7:00 pm audition class

at PINEAPPLE DANCE STUDIO



Inquiry: ajkun@aol.com

Website: www.ajkunbt.org

Facebook: @AjkunBalletTheatre

Instagram: @ajkunbt

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ajkun-ballet-theatre

Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/AjkunBT