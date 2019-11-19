AJKUN BALLET THEATRE AUDITION

The Ajkun Ballet Theatre is looking for professional dancers for its New York Season and/or International Tours. Paid positions.
Additional Benefits include: health & wellness, travel, per diem, wardrobe allowance, performance bonus, flexible time off.
REQUIREMENTS
Dancers: age 16-30 years old, strong ballet technique, pointe work for women, partnering skills and an interest for contemporary movement.
Character Artists: maximum age 45 years old, stage experience, interpreting skills.
No height requirement, all nationalities welcome.
The repertory includes Swan Lake, Nutcracker, Romeo & Juliet, La Bayadere and
Chiara Ajkun’s choreographies: Anna Karenina, Dracula, Mozart, new premiere.
OPEN AUDITIONS:
OSAKA, Japan
Sunday, December 29, 2019
12:00-1:00 pm registration, 1:00 -2:30 pm audition class
at STUDIO MARTY/Osaka Honnmachi Studio
ROME, Italy
Saturday, February 1, 2020
2:00-2:30 pm registration, 2:30 -4:30 pm audition class
at ATELIER DELLA DANZA DI RAFFAELE PAGANINI
CHICAGO, IL
Saturday, February 8, 2020
4:00-5:00 pm registration, 5:00 -7:00 pm audition class
at BALLET CHICAGO
NYC, NY
Saturday, February 15, 2020
4:00-5:00 pm registration, 5:00 - 7:00 pm audition class
at ALVIN AILEY DANCE STUDIOS
LONDON, UK
Saturday, February 22, 2020
4:00-5:00 pm registration, 5:00 -7:00 pm audition class
at PINEAPPLE DANCE STUDIO
Inquiry: ajkun@aol.com
Website: www.ajkunbt.org
Facebook: @AjkunBalletTheatre
Instagram: @ajkunbt
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ajkun-ballet-theatre
Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/AjkunBT
