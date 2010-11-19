Young Dancemakers Company is a unique ensemble of teens, selected through auditions in NYC public high schools, to choreograph and perform in free touring performances thoughout NYC. On this 22nd season, the talented teens will present works that are topical, lively and witty, created under the supervision of founder, Bessie award winner Alice Teirstein, and music director/percussionist William Catanzaro. In addition to their original works, the YDC always performs a work by an established choreographer, and this year they will appear in an excerpt from Jose Limon's "A Choreographic Offering," staged for them by Limon Company principal dancer Kristen Foote. All performances end with "Dance With Us," a lively post-concert improvisation for the dancers and audience members with dancing feet. Please visit the YDC website for locations and times of each performance.