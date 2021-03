Virtual Salon Performance Series for Social Change April Edition

Mark DeGarmo Dance broadcasts its transcultural transdisciplinary Virtual Salon Performance Series for Social Change to an international audience on Zoom with performances featuring international and emerging performing artists Nick M. Daniels (USA), Silvita Diaz Brown (USA), Indygo Afi Ngozi (USA), and Pei Tong (Malaysia) on Thursday, April 1st at 7PM ET. Each performance includes an audience feedback session curated and facilitated by Dr. Mark DeGarmo.

Tickets by Donation:

