Time: June 25, 2020 from 7pm to 8pm
Location: Online
Website or Map: http://sps2020.givesmart.com
Phone: 4438239294
Event Type: virtual, performance
Organized By: Mark DeGarmo Dance
Latest Activity: 43 minutes ago
Thursday, June 25th, 2020 7PM ET
Mark DeGarmo Dance Zoom*
Donate to Register:
Online: www.sps2020.givesmart.com
Venmo: Mark-DeGarmo-2
Paypal: paypal.me/markdegarmodance
*Zoom Link will be sent to attendees at 6PM ET the night of the performance. If a donation is made after that time, the MDD staff will send the link via email as soon as possible.
Mark DeGarmo Dance goes virtual by broadcasting its transcultural transdisciplinary Salon Performance Series on Zoom with a performance featuring JoAnna Mendl Shaw, choreographer and Artistic Director of The Equus Projects, on Thursday, June 25th at 7PM ET. Each performance includes an audience feedback session curated and facilitated by Dr. Mark DeGarmo.
Comment
© 2020 Created by danceart. Powered by
RSVP for Virtual Salon Performance Series featuring JoAnna Mendl Shaw to add comments!
Join danceart.