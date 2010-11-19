Virtual Salon Performance Series featuring JoAnna Mendl Shaw

Thursday, June 25th, 2020 7PM ET

Mark DeGarmo Dance Zoom*

Donate to Register:

Online: www.sps2020.givesmart.com

Venmo: Mark-DeGarmo-2

Paypal: paypal.me/markdegarmodance

*Zoom Link will be sent to attendees at 6PM ET the night of the performance. If a donation is made after that time, the MDD staff will send the link via email as soon as possible.

Mark DeGarmo Dance goes virtual by broadcasting its transcultural transdisciplinary Salon Performance Series on Zoom with a performance featuring JoAnna Mendl Shaw, choreographer and Artistic Director of The Equus Projects, on Thursday, June 25th at 7PM ET. Each performance includes an audience feedback session curated and facilitated by Dr. Mark DeGarmo.