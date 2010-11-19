Time: June 11, 2020 from 7pm to 8pm
Location: Mark DeGarmo Dance Zoom
Website or Map: http://www.sps2020.givesmart.…
Event Type: virtual, performance
Organized By: Mark DeGarmo Dance
June 2020, New York, NY -
Contact: Mark DeGarmo Dance
443-823-9294
For Immediate Release
Mark DeGarmo Dance broadcasts its Virtual Salon Performance Series on June 11th at 7PM ET on Zoom: a sharing of works-in-progress with a facilitated audience response curated and facilitated by dancer, choreographer, writer, and researcher, Dr. Mark DeGarmo.
Thursday, June 11th, 2020 7PM ET
Mark DeGarmo Dance Zoom*
Tickets are donation based:
Online: www.sps2020.givesmart.com
Venmo: Mark-DeGarmo-2
Paypal: paypal.me/markdegarmodance
*The Zoom Link will be sent to attendees after a donation has been made. Those planning to attend are encouraged to make a donation in advance to receive the Zoom Link sooner.
Mark DeGarmo Dance goes virtual by broadcasting its transcultural transdisciplinary Salon Performance Series on Zoom with performances featuring Callie Hatchett, Zjana Muraro and José María on Thursday, June 11th at 7PM ET. Each performance includes an audience feedback session curated and facilitated by Dr. Mark DeGarmo.
Mark DeGarmo Dance recognizes the impact of COVID-19 on global artistic communities and is committed to offering opportunities for artists to share and develop their work, despite the current circumstances.
