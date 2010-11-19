Virtual Salon Performance Series

Mark DeGarmo Dance goes virtual by broadcasting its transcultural transdisciplinary Salon Performance Series on Zoom with performances featuring Callie Hatchett and José Rivera Jr. on Thursday, June 11th at 7PM ET. Each performance includes an audience feedback session curated and facilitated by Dr. Mark DeGarmo.

Mark DeGarmo Dance recognizes the impact of COVID-19 on global artistic communities and is committed to offering opportunities for artists to share and develop their work, despite the current circumstances.

Founded in 2010, MDD's Salon Performance Series provides an opportunity to view and engage with original performing arts and dance works-in-progress of guest artists. The series highlights artists and performing art and dance forms underrepresented in traditional and commercial performing arts venues nationally and internationally.

Dr. Mark DeGarmo curates the series and facilitates audience response sessions during each installment by adapting Liz Lerman’s Critical Response Process. DeGarmo guides discourse among the artists and audience members and encourages the public to actively participate in the development of original works-in-progress.

Usually housed in Mark DeGarmo Dance Studio Theater 310 at The Clemente Center, where MDD has been an anchor resident member nonprofit organization since 2001, MDD’s Salon Performance Series works to support the Clemente’s mission, and its determination “to operate in a multicultural and inclusive manner, housing and promoting artists and performance events that fully reflect the cultural diversity of the Lower East Side and the city as a whole.”