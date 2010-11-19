Virtual International Arts Festival For Social Change

Founded in October 2020, MDD’s seasonal Virtual International Arts (VIA) Festival creates a space for artists, scholars, and audiences to share, respond, and reflect beyond traditional, commercial performance spaces that often exclude people and limit access. The VIA festival features 19 performing artists from 5 countries over the course of the three evening event. Tickets by Donation: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/141165410543

Virtual International Arts (VIA) Festival for Social Change:

Tuesday, March 16th, 2021 7PM ET on Zoom

Wednesday, March 17th, 2021 7PM ET on Zoom

Thursday, March 18th, 2021 7PM ET on Zoom

Tickets by Donation: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/141165410543

Paypal: paypal.me/markdegarmodance

Venmo: Mark-DeGarmo-2

About Mark DeGarmo Dance

Founded in 1987, Mark DeGarmo Dance is a nonprofit organization that educates New York City communities and children; creates, performs, and disseminates original artistic work; and builds intercultural community through dance arts. MDD commits its resources to serving social justice, equity, and equality issues across multiple fronts through dance arts in NYC, the U.S., and internationally.