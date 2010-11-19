Virtual Dance for Dance for Social Change 35th Anniversary

Mark DeGarmo Dance’s 35th ANNIVERSARY celebration promises to inspire, engage, and reach local, national, and global communities via Zoom from New York City’s Lower East Side. We will feature our 35-year commitment to bring impactful evidence-based dance education to disenfranchised and under-resourced communities and public schools across the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens. Virtual Dance for Dance for Social Change 2022-35th Anniversary is an online Zoom broadcast. MDD’s supporters will join the event from live house parties and their own homes. The evening will celebrate our communities spanning NYC, USA, and around the globe on Thursday, May 5th starting at 6:30 PM Eastern (U.S.) Time on Zoom.

Dance for Dance for Social Change 2022-35th Anniversary is Mark DeGarmo Dance’s annual community celebration that raises awareness and critical funds to support MDD’s mission and programs with an emphasis on education, performance, and intercultural community through dance arts. Our total outreach across last year’s programs included 1,500,000 people.

We use dance to engage and empower NYC students through performance and education. MDD’s dance education program, Partnerships in Literacy through Dance and Creativity©, was heralded as “a national model” by the National Endowment for the Arts. President Barack Obama commended Dr. Mark DeGarmo and Mark DeGarmo Dance for “your service to your communities and the nation.” Manhattan Borough President Gale A. Brewer designated Nov. 17, 2017 as “Mark DeGarmo Dance Day in Manhattan.” Miss America 2019 Nia Imani Franklin performed at Dance for Dance 2019 and endorsed DeGarmo’s education programs.

The evening will include presentations, testimonials, silent auction, and a dance lesson. This year’s special 35th anniversary celebration promises fun surprises.

Purchase tickets and sponsorships and online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/303481590607

Participate in the silent auction at: www.biddingowl.com/vd4d2022