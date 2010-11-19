danceart.

Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition

Time: March 12, 2021 at 2pm to March 15, 2021 at 1pm
Location: online
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
The Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition continues with Rounds March 12 at 2 PM EST, and March 13 at 1 PM EST.  No activity on Sunday, and the Competition concludes on Monday March 15 at 1 PM EST with a performance by past gold medalists, now having careers with companies around the world, followed by the announcement of 2021 medalists.   Rounds are free; there is a charge for March 15th event.

