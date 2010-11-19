danceart.

Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition

Time: March 8, 2021 at 6pm to March 15, 2021 at 7pm
Location: online
Website or Map: https://www.vkibc.org/notice-…
Phone: 203.354.9396
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
The Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition will take place live online March 8-15.  Dancers will compete live and in their own time zones, in Asia, North America, South America, Eastern Europe, South Africa, and Australia.  Viewing is free, and Rounds will take place: March 8 at 6 PM EST, dancers from the U.S., Australia, Aruba, and Japan; March 9 at 5 PM EST, dancers from Brazil and Argentina; March 10, 7 AM EST, dancers from Japan and South Korea, March 11 at 9 AM EST, dancers from Latvia, Ukraine, Austria, Russian Federation.  To view Rounds, and for information on remaining Rounds and the Gala Performance on March 15th, visit https://www.vkibc.org/notice-board

