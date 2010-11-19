The Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition will take place live online March 8-15. Dancers will compete live and in their own time zones, in Asia, North America, South America, Eastern Europe, South Africa, and Australia. Viewing is free, and Rounds will take place: March 8 at 6 PM EST, dancers from the U.S., Australia, Aruba, and Japan; March 9 at 5 PM EST, dancers from Brazil and Argentina; March 10, 7 AM EST, dancers from Japan and South Korea, March 11 at 9 AM EST, dancers from Latvia, Ukraine, Austria, Russian Federation. To view Rounds, and for information on remaining Rounds and the Gala Performance on March 15th, visit https://www.vkibc.org/notice-board