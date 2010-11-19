danceart.

the next generation of Dance as Art

Valentina Kozlova Dance Foundation

Event Details

Valentina Kozlova Dance Foundation

Time: July 21, 2019 from 1pm to 3pm
Location: Ailey School
Street: 405 West 55 St
City/Town: New York
Phone: 203.810.4442
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

AUDITION for the new Valentina Kozlova Trainee Program, open to dancers ages 18-24.  Audition is

Sunday July 1, 1 PM

Ailey Studios, 405 West 55 Street (at 9th Avenue)

Audition fee: $20

To register, e-mail vkdcny@gmail.com

The Trainee Program for the 2019-20 season includes technique classes and coaching by Ms. Kozlova; training in repertoire; preparation for VKIBC and other international competitions; unlimited classes at Kozlova's Dance Conservatory; performing opportunities.   Moscow born Kozlova trained at the Bolshoi Ballet School and was a principal dancer with the Bolshoi Ballet and New York City Ballet.   

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Valentina Kozlova Dance Foundation to add comments!

Join danceart.

Attending (1)

New Members

Events

© 2019   Created by danceart.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service