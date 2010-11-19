Time: July 21, 2019 from 1pm to 3pm
Location: Ailey School
Street: 405 West 55 St
City/Town: New York
Phone: 203.810.4442
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
AUDITION for the new Valentina Kozlova Trainee Program, open to dancers ages 18-24. Audition is
Sunday July 1, 1 PM
Ailey Studios, 405 West 55 Street (at 9th Avenue)
Audition fee: $20
To register, e-mail vkdcny@gmail.com
The Trainee Program for the 2019-20 season includes technique classes and coaching by Ms. Kozlova; training in repertoire; preparation for VKIBC and other international competitions; unlimited classes at Kozlova's Dance Conservatory; performing opportunities. Moscow born Kozlova trained at the Bolshoi Ballet School and was a principal dancer with the Bolshoi Ballet and New York City Ballet.
Comment
© 2019 Created by danceart. Powered by
RSVP for Valentina Kozlova Dance Foundation to add comments!
Join danceart.