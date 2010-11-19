Valentina Kozlova Dance Foundation

AUDITION for the new Valentina Kozlova Trainee Program, open to dancers ages 18-24. Audition is

Sunday July 1, 1 PM

Ailey Studios, 405 West 55 Street (at 9th Avenue)

Audition fee: $20

To register, e-mail vkdcny@gmail.com

The Trainee Program for the 2019-20 season includes technique classes and coaching by Ms. Kozlova; training in repertoire; preparation for VKIBC and other international competitions; unlimited classes at Kozlova's Dance Conservatory; performing opportunities. Moscow born Kozlova trained at the Bolshoi Ballet School and was a principal dancer with the Bolshoi Ballet and New York City Ballet.