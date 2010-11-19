danceart.

The Table of Silence Project 9/11

Event Details

Time: September 11, 2019 from 8:15am to 8:45am
Location: Josie Robertson Fountain Plaza/Lincoln Center
Street: 64th Street &amp; Columbus Avenue
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.tableofsilence.org
Phone: 2127193301
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Event Description

Buglisi Dance Theatre is honored to be welcomed back by Lincoln Center for the ninth presentation of "The Table of Silence Project 9/11," a public tribute to 9/11 and prayer for peace, conceived and choreographed by Jacqulyn Buglisi.  Buglisi Dance Theatre will lead an ensemble of 150+ dancers in this performance ritual, which begins at 8:16 am and ends precisely at 8:46 am, the time that American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower. Artistic collaborators include Italian visual artist Rossella Vasta, acclaimed for her "Table of silence" sculpture; Terese Capucilli, Virginie Mecene, and musicians on voice, percussion, bells, conch/flute, conch trumpet and flutes. Live stream will again go out to the U.S. and countries around the world.

