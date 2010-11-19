Time: December 19, 2019 at 7pm to December 21, 2019 at 7pm
Location: The Flea
Street: 20 Thomas St.
City/Town: NY
Website or Map: http://www.theflea.org
Phone: 2122260051
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
The Bang Group's Nut/Cracked, its cheeky take on The Nutcracker, returns for its 17th season with an ensemble of 19 dancers spreading lighthearted holiday cheer. David Parker's neo-vaudeville, comic version of the holiday classic also includes students from e.g. dance, Steffi Nossen Dance, and the Frank Sinatra H.S. (at different performances).
