Yes Virginia, there is a live performance of Nutcracker this year: David Parker, choreographer of The Bang Group, and Keith Michael, choreographer for New York Theatre Ballet, have joined forces for a unique, live presentation of The Nutcracker/Cracked. The 45-minute charmer for children and adults will feature excerpts from the Nutcracker party scene choreographed by Michael and danced by New York Theatre Ballet, and excerpts from Parker's offbeat Nut/Cracked and danced by The Bang Group. 6 live performances with 16 audience members, properly distanced, per performances and all safety protocols observed.