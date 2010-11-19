Time: December 18, 2020 at 6:30pm to December 20, 2020 at 8:30pm
Location: Arts on Site
Street: 12 St. Mark's Place
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: https://artsonsite.ticketleap…
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Yes Virginia, there is a live performance of Nutcracker this year: David Parker, choreographer of The Bang Group, and Keith Michael, choreographer for New York Theatre Ballet, have joined forces for a unique, live presentation of The Nutcracker/Cracked. The 45-minute charmer for children and adults will feature excerpts from the Nutcracker party scene choreographed by Michael and danced by New York Theatre Ballet, and excerpts from Parker's offbeat Nut/Cracked and danced by The Bang Group. 6 live performances with 16 audience members, properly distanced, per performances and all safety protocols observed.
