The 2019 Martha Hill Awards Gala

Time: November 25, 2019 from 6pm to 10pm
Location: Manhattan Penthouse
Street: 80 Fifth Ave.
City/Town: NY
Phone: www.marthahilldance.org
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 28 minutes ago
The Martha Hill Dance Fund announces its 2019 Gala, presenting Lifetime Achievement Awards to Stuart Hodes, Carolyn Adams, and Betty Jones. The Mid-Career Award recipients are Sean Curran and Nigel Campbell & Chanel DaSilva. The Dance Fund is named for the remarkable Martha Hill, whose influence in the world of dance and performance knew no bounds.
