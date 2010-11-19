danceart.

The 2019 Martha Hill Awards Gala

Event Details

Time: November 25, 2019 from 6pm to 10pm
Location: Manhattan Penthouse
Street: 80 Fifth Ave.
City/Town: NY
Phone: www.marthahilldance.org
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Event Description

The Martha Hill Dance Fund announces its 2019 Gala, presenting Lifetime Achievement Awards to Stuart Hodes, Carolyn Adams, and Betty Jones.  The Mid-Career Award recipients are Sean Curran and Nigel Campbell & Chanel DaSilva.  The Dance Fund is named for the remarkable Martha Hill, whose influence in the world of dance and performance knew no bounds.

