Soaking WET

Time: October 3, 2019 at 7pm to October 6, 2019 at 2pm
Location: West End Theater
Street: 263 W 86th St.
City/Town: New York
Phone: 8008383006
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
After 15 years, curator David Parker and producer Jeffrey Kazin announce the grand finale of The Soaking WET dance series with October 3-6 performances  Program A (thurs/fri/sat Oct. 3, 4, 5 at 7 PM) will feature Keely Garfield Dance in "The Invisible Project."   Program B (thurs/fri/sat Oct. 3, 4, 5 at 8:30 PM & Sun. Oct. 6 at 2 PM) is Beyond the Bang Group, a program of works by Bang Group members David Parker, Chelsea Ainsworth & Jessica Smith, Louise Benkelman & Tommy Seibold, HEWMAN, and Amber Sloan.

