Soaking WET, the dance series curated by David Parker and produced by Jeffrey Kazin, announce the May 16-19 performancesm featuring all female casts of creators and performers, led by choreographers Ellis Wood and Kate Digby, and writer Erika Batdorf.

Program A: Ellis Wood Dance (May 16, 17, 18 at 7 PM & May 19 at 2 PM). The premiere of "Earthbound," in which dancers create various spaces by moving structures to form pathways, space, and surfaces.

Program B: Kate Digby, choreographer, and Erika Batdorf, writer (May 16, 17, 18 at 8:30 PM. No Sunday)

"The Red Horse is Leaving," written by Ms. Batdorf and inspired by the journals of her mother Thaya Whitten. The work travels through the dangerous territory of creative inspiration, sacrifice and clinical madness in the pursuit of artistic excellence and beauty.