Time: May 16, 2019 at 7pm to May 19, 2019 at 2pm
Location: West End Theater
Street: 263 W 86th St.
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.thebanggroup.com
Phone: 8008383006
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: Apr 24
Soaking WET, the dance series curated by David Parker and produced by Jeffrey Kazin, announce the May 16-19 performancesm featuring all female casts of creators and performers, led by choreographers Ellis Wood and Kate Digby, and writer Erika Batdorf.
Program A: Ellis Wood Dance (May 16, 17, 18 at 7 PM & May 19 at 2 PM). The premiere of "Earthbound," in which dancers create various spaces by moving structures to form pathways, space, and surfaces.
Program B: Kate Digby, choreographer, and Erika Batdorf, writer (May 16, 17, 18 at 8:30 PM. No Sunday)
"The Red Horse is Leaving," written by Ms. Batdorf and inspired by the journals of her mother Thaya Whitten. The work travels through the dangerous territory of creative inspiration, sacrifice and clinical madness in the pursuit of artistic excellence and beauty.
