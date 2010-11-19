Shared Program of Anabella Lenzu and CJ Holm

Time: January 21, 2020 at 7:30pm to January 23, 2020 at 7:30pm
Location: The Brick
Street: 579 Metropolitan Avenue
City/Town: Brooklyn, NY
Website or Map: https://web.ovation.tix.com
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
The Exponential Festival presents a shared evening of two innovative female choreographers: Anabella Lenzu, who will perform her acclaimed solo "No more beautiful dances," and CJ Holm in her thought-provoking "Becky's Lament."
