Sensedance Sundays

Choreographer Henning Rubsam announces the release of his uplifting 2015 work "And there was Morning," online via his YouTube channel DanceArtJoy every Sunday during the current crisis. Created to a commissioned score by composer Beata Moon, and performed by Sensedance members Maurice Dawkins, Raffles Durbin, Luz Guillen, and Kristen Stuart, "And there was Morning" is a celebration of life, friendship, and community. Visit https://www.youtube.com/user/danceartjoy ;