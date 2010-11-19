danceart.

the next generation of Dance as Art

Sensedance Sundays

Event Details

Sensedance Sundays

Time: April 12, 2020 at 12pm to May 24, 2020 at 12pm
Location: on line
Website or Map: https://www.youtube.com/user/…
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 42 minutes ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Choreographer Henning Rubsam announces the release of his uplifting 2015 work "And there was Morning," online via his YouTube channel DanceArtJoy every Sunday during the current crisis.  Created to a commissioned score by composer Beata Moon, and performed by Sensedance members Maurice Dawkins, Raffles Durbin, Luz Guillen, and Kristen Stuart, "And there was Morning" is a celebration of life, friendship, and community.  Visit https://www.youtube.com/user/danceartjoy  ;

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Sensedance Sundays to add comments!

Join danceart.

Attending (1)

New Members

Events

© 2020   Created by danceart.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service