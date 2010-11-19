Salon Performance Series - March Edition

Mark DeGarmo Dance presents the March 2020 edition of its annual, transcultural transdisciplinary Salon Performance Series with performances by David Appel, Sloka Iyengar, La’Toya Latney, Rachel Repins, and J Michael Winward on March 5th at 7 PM in Mark DeGarmo Dance Studio Theater 310. The artists’ respective works in progress draw on kinesthetic responses to our body’s internal systems, a Jathiswaram dance item from classical Indian style, mealtime rituals in urban societies, and Catholicism as examined through a queer lens.

Founded in 2010, MDD's Salon Performance Series provides an opportunity to view and engage with original performing arts and dance works-in-progress of guest artists. The series highlights artists and performing art and dance forms underrepresented in traditional and commercial performing and performance art venues in New York City, the U.S., and internationally. Dr. Mark DeGarmo curates the series and facilitates audience response sessions during each installment by adapting Liz Lerman’s Critical Response Process to the salon’s purpose. An internationally recognized dancer, choreographer, writer and researcher with a passion for intercultural community-building, DeGarmo guides discourse among the artists and audience members and encourages the public to actively participate in the development of original works-in-progress, thereby supporting artistic creation through reflection and reflective practice.