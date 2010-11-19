Salon Performance Series - December Edition

Mark DeGarmo Dance presents the December Edition of its annual Salon Performance Series with a performance by dancer/choreographer Anabella Lenzu, artist/activist Kanene Ayo Holder, and dancer/choreographer Kiran Rajagopalan on December 5th at 7pm in Mark DeGarmo Dance Studio Theater 310 at The Clemente Center. Their respective works will investigate the changing “here and now” in relation to our creative selves; explore race in a “biting” satire titled BlackIssuesISSUES; and examine a South Asian deity’s endurance in society’s “collective consciousness.”

$20 Tickets available now at http://sps2020.givesmart.com

Founded in 2010, MDD's Salon Performance Series gives opportunities to transcultural, transdisciplinary artists and art forms underrepresented in traditional or commercial performing or performance art venues.

The series provides a unique opportunity to view and engage with original performing arts and dance works-in-progress of DeGarmo and guest artists. Its facilitated audience response approach is a unique way for the public to actively participate in the creation of new work.