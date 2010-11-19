Pointe Shoe Workshop and Fair Featuring Panelist Jillian Davis

The School at Steps, a creative home and multidisciplinary training ground for the next generation of dancers, along with co-sponsor Pointe Magazine, will hold the Pointe Shoe Workshop and Fair, for ballet dancers interested in or currently dancing en pointe. The workshop will feature a panelists Jillian Davis, artist with Complexions Contemporary Ballet; Dr. Andrew Price, pediatric orthopedic surgeon; Amy Brandt, Editor in Chief of Pointe Magazine; master teacher and former New York City Ballet soloist Kurt Froman; and Mary Carpenter, pointe shoe expert and professional fitter for Chacott by Freed of London. Topics to be discussed include pointe readiness, proper foot care, the importance of correctly sized shoes and the philosophies behind both teaching and performing en pointe.

EVENT INFORMATION

The panel will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 28 in Loft III. Tickets are $15 and available at https://stepsnyc.com/the-school-at-steps/events-performances/complete-dancer-events/

Group and studio discounts are available.