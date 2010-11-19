Time: April 25, 2021 from 8pm to 9:30pm
Location: online
Website or Map: http://www.periapsismusicandd…
Event Type: dance/music
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 36 minutes ago
Periapsis Music and Dance presents "Ipseities," a project created by artistic director Jonathan Howard Katz during quarantine. The event will livestream from Soapbox Gallery in Brooklyn Sunday April 25 at 8 PM, and will show works by choreographers Kyla Barkin, Ashley Carter, Maggie Joy & Erin Maher, Annie Nikunen, Marlaina Garcia Riegelsberger, and Rebecca Walden. Composer and pianist for all works is Jonathan Howard Katz.
