Periapsis Music and Dance presents "Ipseities," a project created by artistic director Jonathan Howard Katz during quarantine. The event will livestream from Soapbox Gallery in Brooklyn Sunday April 25 at 8 PM, and will show works by choreographers Kyla Barkin, Ashley Carter, Maggie Joy & Erin Maher, Annie Nikunen, Marlaina Garcia Riegelsberger, and Rebecca Walden. Composer and pianist for all works is Jonathan Howard Katz.