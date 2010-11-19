Periapsis Music and Dance, founder/director Jonathan Howard Katz, is happy to announce a live performance, entitled "To Take You There," of all premieres June 27th at Dixon Place. New works will be presented by resident Periapsis choreographers Rohan Bhargava and Annie Nikunen, and guest choreographers Gabrielle Lamb and Alla Kache. New music by composers Jonathan Howard Katz, Annie Nikunen, and Asha Srinivasan, all performed live. The presentation will be available for on-line viewing starting June 30th.