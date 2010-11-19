danceart.

Pentacle presents Fall Further VIII

Time: October 13, 2019 from 7pm to 8:15pm
Location: Dixon Place
Street: 161A Chrystie St
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://dixonplace.org/perform…
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Pentacle Arts Management presents the 8th edition of Fall Further, October 13 at Dixon Place.   The program consists of works by female choreographers/company directors Claire Porter, Rebecca McCormac, Linda Juo, Hara Zi & Sekou, Rachel Thorne Germond, and Kate Binder.  All companies are part of Pentacle's Administrative Support Program.

