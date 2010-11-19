Time: December 18, 2021 from 3pm to 6pm
Location: Symphony Space
Street: 2537 Broadway (at 95th St.)
City/Town: NY, NY
Website or Map: http://www.symphonyspace.org
Phone: 212/864-5400
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Valentina Kozlova's Dance Conservatory returns to Symphony Space with Kozlova's charming one-hour production of Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Suite. The production, which is all dance, opens with an ensemble of delightful little angels to start the festivities, and moves into the Snow Scene and the Kingdom of Sweets, with all the beloved divertissements - Waltz of the Flowers, the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier, the Russian, Chinese, Arabian dances, and more.
