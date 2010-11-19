Valentina Kozlova's Dance Conservatory returns to Symphony Space with Kozlova's charming one-hour production of Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Suite. The production, which is all dance, opens with an ensemble of delightful little angels to start the festivities, and moves into the Snow Scene and the Kingdom of Sweets, with all the beloved divertissements - Waltz of the Flowers, the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier, the Russian, Chinese, Arabian dances, and more.