Time: October 5, 2019 from 2pm to 3:30pm
Location: St. Mark's Church
Street: 131 East 10th St.
City/Town: NY
Website or Map: http://http
Phone: 212.674.6377
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 29 minutes ago
Choreographer Gabriela Estrada will present the solo "Not a Single Carmen More!" (Ni Una Carmen Mas!) danced by powerful soloist Ivanka Figueroa as part of a performance entitled "Mourning Loss/Celebrating Survival." She shares the program with Vissi Dance Theatre, solo dancer Sonali Skandan, singer Jeannine Otis, and storytellers Regina Ress and Joy Kelly. The program, free to the public, is offered to raise awareness of the scourge of domestic violence, and similar projects will take place on the same day, October 5, in several states across the U.S.
