Time: June 21, 2019 at 8pm to June 23, 2019 at 2pm
Location: University Settlement
Street: 184 Eldridge St.
City/Town: NY
Website or Map: http://www.eventbrite.com
Phone: 3474486039
Event Type: music
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 19 minutes ago
American Chamber Opera presents a one-hour delight for adults and children: "My Undying Love: An Amusement" by composer/librettist Melissa Shiflett. The comic opera will be performed by a 6-member ensemble of singers whose credits include New York City and Santa Fe Operas, accompanied on piano, clarinet, and cello. The characters include a witch, a milkmaid, a bear, and a robin, who enact all kinds of undying love: friendship, mother/daughter, and romantic love with, of course, a happy ending. Movement is by Beth Leonard.
Comment
© 2019 Created by danceart. Powered by
RSVP for My Undying Love: An Amusement to add comments!
Join danceart.