danceart.

the next generation of Dance as Art

My Undying Love: An Amusement

Event Details

My Undying Love: An Amusement

Time: June 21, 2019 at 8pm to June 23, 2019 at 2pm
Location: University Settlement
Street: 184 Eldridge St.
City/Town: NY
Website or Map: http://www.eventbrite.com
Phone: 3474486039
Event Type: music
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 19 minutes ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

American Chamber Opera presents a one-hour delight for adults and children: "My Undying Love: An Amusement" by composer/librettist Melissa Shiflett.  The comic opera will be performed by a 6-member ensemble of singers whose credits include New York City and Santa Fe Operas, accompanied on piano, clarinet, and cello.   The characters include a witch, a milkmaid, a bear, and a robin, who enact all kinds of undying love: friendship, mother/daughter, and romantic love with, of course, a happy ending.  Movement is by Beth Leonard.

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for My Undying Love: An Amusement to add comments!

Join danceart.

Attending (1)

New Members

Events

© 2019   Created by danceart.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service