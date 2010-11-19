American Chamber Opera presents a one-hour delight for adults and children: "My Undying Love: An Amusement" by composer/librettist Melissa Shiflett. The comic opera will be performed by a 6-member ensemble of singers whose credits include New York City and Santa Fe Operas, accompanied on piano, clarinet, and cello. The characters include a witch, a milkmaid, a bear, and a robin, who enact all kinds of undying love: friendship, mother/daughter, and romantic love with, of course, a happy ending. Movement is by Beth Leonard.