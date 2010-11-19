danceart.

Mughal Garden Party with Parul Shah Dance Company

Time: September 19, 2021 from 4pm to 7pm
Location: Untermyer Gardens
Street: 945 North Broadway
City/Town: Yonkers
Phone: 19146134502
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
The exquisite outdoor amphitheater at Untermyer Gardens will host a benefit performance at 5 PM, Sept. 19, by the Parul Shah Dance Co., which will present various aspects of the kathak repertory.  The performance will be preceded by tours of the garden at 4 PM and followed by a wine reception with Indian canapes at 6 PM.  Proceeds from the benefit will support efforts to maintain and restore the garden, which is home to the finest Indo-Persian garden in the western hemisphere.

