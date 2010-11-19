Mughal Garden Party with Parul Shah Dance Company

The exquisite outdoor amphitheater at Untermyer Gardens will host a benefit performance at 5 PM, Sept. 19, by the Parul Shah Dance Co., which will present various aspects of the kathak repertory. The performance will be preceded by tours of the garden at 4 PM and followed by a wine reception with Indian canapes at 6 PM. Proceeds from the benefit will support efforts to maintain and restore the garden, which is home to the finest Indo-Persian garden in the western hemisphere.