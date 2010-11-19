Time: March 27, 2022 from 5pm to 6pm
Location: TADA Theater
Street: 15 West 28th St.
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.dancevisionsny.org
Phone: www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5386954
Event Type: dance/music/vocals
Organized By: Audrey Ross

Beth Jucovy's "Morning Afternoon Evening," a holistic artwork encompassing dance, theater and music, and background film, brings to life the imagery and ideas expressed in a lyrical and symbolic poem written by the creator's daughter Kyra Jucovy. The 8-member dance ensemble will be joined by actor Tzena Nicole. The music collage includes Satie, Brahms, Orff, Johannssohn, Laurie Andersson and more. Jucovy's Dance Visions NY appears as part of the Emerging Artists Theater's New Work Series.
