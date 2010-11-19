Time: May 2, 2020 at 7:30pm to May 5, 2020 at 7:30pm
Location: Theatre St. Jean Baptiste
Street: 150 E 76th St.
City/Town: NY
Website or Map: http://www.brownpapertickets.…
Phone: 1.800.838.3006
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Modern Dance 101: Dances by Ruth St. Denis and Ted Shawn will feature a stellar cast performing rarely seen works by St. Denis and Shawn, considered the Mother and Father of American Modern Dance. The Company: PeiJu Chien Pott, Christine Dakin, David Glista, Valentina Kozlova, Bradley Shelver, Sokolow Theatre/Dance Ensemble, Adam Weinert, dancers from the Limon Institute coached by Henning Rubsam, and pianist Nathaniel LaNasa. 4 performances, May 2-5.
