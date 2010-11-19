Miro Magloire's new film "Nocturne"

Choreographer Miro Magloire's abstract new work "Nocturne" will be available for livestreaming after October 23rd at 7 PM. Magloire has collaborated on the quartet, set to music by Brahms, with kw creative: Emily Kikta, director, and Peter Walker, camera operator, both also dancers with New York City Ballet. Filmed at Please Space in Brooklyn, the work features Anabel Alpert, Megan Foley, Amber Neff and Rachele Perla, with music recorded by Magloire's New Chamber Ballet resident violinist Doori Na and pianist Sean Kennard.