Time: October 23, 2020 at 7pm to November 24, 2020 at 7pm
Location: online
Website or Map: https://www.newchamberballet.…
Phone: 9292223973
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 59 minutes ago
Choreographer Miro Magloire's abstract new work "Nocturne" will be available for livestreaming after October 23rd at 7 PM. Magloire has collaborated on the quartet, set to music by Brahms, with kw creative: Emily Kikta, director, and Peter Walker, camera operator, both also dancers with New York City Ballet. Filmed at Please Space in Brooklyn, the work features Anabel Alpert, Megan Foley, Amber Neff and Rachele Perla, with music recorded by Magloire's New Chamber Ballet resident violinist Doori Na and pianist Sean Kennard.
Comment
© 2020 Created by danceart. Powered by
RSVP for Miro Magloire's new film "Nocturne" to add comments!
Join danceart.