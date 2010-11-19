Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet

Time: February 11, 2022 at 7:30pm to February 12, 2022 at 7:30pm
Location: Mark Morris Dance Center
Street: 3 Lafayette Ave.
City/Town: Brooklyn
Website or Map: http://www.newchamberballet.c…
Phone: 9292223973
Event Type: dance/music/vocals
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 50 minutes ago
Miro Magloire presents his New Chamber Ballet, joined by Philadelphia-based Variant 6 vocal ensemble, in live performances of the NY premiere of "Munu Munu," a full length ballet to both medieval and contemporary vocal music. Featuring an ensemble of five dancers and seven vocalists, "Munu Munu" will be performed Feb. 11 & 12 at the Mark Morris Dance Center in Brooklyn.
