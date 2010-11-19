Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet

Miro Magloire presents his New Chamber Ballet in the world premiere of a work to music by young Manhattan School of Music composer Elizabeth Gartman, the first winner of Magloire's new Composition Prize for Dance at that prestigious school. Also on the program is Magloire's "Gravity," to music by 95-year old Austrian composer Friedrich Cerha, the duet "La Mandragore," and Nocturne, an excerpt from Magloire's recent "Musik," music by Brahms.