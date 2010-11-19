Time: November 12, 2021 at 7:30pm to November 13, 2021 at 7:30pm
Location: Mark Morris Dance Center
Street: 3 Lafayette Ave.
City/Town: Brooklyn
Phone: 9292223973
Event Type: dance/music
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 29 minutes ago
Miro Magloire presents his New Chamber Ballet in the world premiere of a work to music by young Manhattan School of Music composer Elizabeth Gartman, the first winner of Magloire's new Composition Prize for Dance at that prestigious school. Also on the program is Magloire's "Gravity," to music by 95-year old Austrian composer Friedrich Cerha, the duet "La Mandragore," and Nocturne, an excerpt from Magloire's recent "Musik," music by Brahms.
Comment
© 2021 Created by danceart. Powered by
RSVP for Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet to add comments!
Join danceart.