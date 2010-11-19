danceart.

the next generation of Dance as Art

Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet

Event Details

Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet

Time: September 16, 2021 at 7:30pm to September 17, 2021 at 7:30pm
Location: Mark Morris Dance Center
Street: 3 Lafayette Avenue
City/Town: Brooklyn
Website or Map: http://www.eventbrite.com/mus…
Event Type: dance/music
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet will present the world premiere of a major new Magloire work "Musik," staged for 4 dancers and 4 singers, who share the stage  throughout the 60-minute performance.  Created in Magloire's signature, in-the-round style, the work is set to rarely heard orchestral and vocal selections by Beethoven and Brahms.

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet to add comments!

Join danceart.

Attending (1)

New Members

Events

© 2021   Created by danceart.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service