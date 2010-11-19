Time: September 16, 2021 at 7:30pm to September 17, 2021 at 7:30pm
Location: Mark Morris Dance Center
Street: 3 Lafayette Avenue
City/Town: Brooklyn
Website or Map: http://www.eventbrite.com/mus…
Event Type: dance/music
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet will present the world premiere of a major new Magloire work "Musik," staged for 4 dancers and 4 singers, who share the stage throughout the 60-minute performance. Created in Magloire's signature, in-the-round style, the work is set to rarely heard orchestral and vocal selections by Beethoven and Brahms.
