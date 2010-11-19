Time: May 28, 2021 at 7:30pm to June 4, 2021 at 7:30pm
Location: Mark Morris Dance Center
Street: 3 Lafayette St.
City/Town: Brooklyn
Website or Map: http://www.eventbrite.com
Phone: 9292223973
Event Type: dance/music
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet returns to the stage for two live Friday presentations, May 28th and June 4th, at the Mark Morris Dance Center in Brooklyn. The program will see the World Premiere of Magloire's "Sea," a group work to a commissioned score by Richard Carrick, and a solo for departing company member Madeleine Williams, who is expecting her second child. Other dancers are Anabel Alpert, Megan Foley, Amber Neff, Rachele Perla, and Alison Tatsuoka. Live music by pianist Melody Fader and violinist Doori Na.
