Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet returns to the stage for two live Friday presentations, May 28th and June 4th, at the Mark Morris Dance Center in Brooklyn. The program will see the World Premiere of Magloire's "Sea," a group work to a commissioned score by Richard Carrick, and a solo for departing company member Madeleine Williams, who is expecting her second child. Other dancers are Anabel Alpert, Megan Foley, Amber Neff, Rachele Perla, and Alison Tatsuoka. Live music by pianist Melody Fader and violinist Doori Na.