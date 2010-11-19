Time: November 22, 2019 at 8pm to November 23, 2019 at 7:30pm
Location: City Center Studio 5
Street: 130 West 56 St.
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.eventbrite.com
Event Type: dance/music
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet celebrates its 15th anniversary with two world premieres by Magloire to music by Schubert and Dvorak. The program will also feature ballets to compositions by John Cage and German composers Karlheinz Stockhausen and Wolfgang Rihm, all played live on violin and piano.
