Time: September 13, 2019 at 8pm to September 14, 2019 at 7:30pm
Location: City Center Studio 5
Street: 130 West 56 St.
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.smarttix.com
Phone: 2128684444
Event Type: dance/music
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 27 minutes ago
Choreographer Miro Magloire will open his New Chamber Ballet's 15th anniversary season with the world premiere of a full-evening work to music by contemporary German composer Wolfgang Rihm. Dance ensemble includes Megan Foley, Amber Neff, Rachele Perla and Madeleine Williams. Music performed live by pianist Melody Fader and violinist Doori Na.
Comment
© 2019 Created by danceart. Powered by
RSVP for Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet to add comments!
Join danceart.