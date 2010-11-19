Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet

Time: June 7, 2019 at 8pm to June 8, 2019 at 7:30pm
Location: City Center Studio 5
Street: 130 West 56 St.
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.newchamberballet.c…
Phone: 2128684444
Event Type: dance/music
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: on Thursday
Miro Magloire presents a program of ballets by Magloire, a world premiere by resident choreographer Constantine Baecher (Friday only), "Full Circles" by guest choreographer Gabrielle Lamb, and a world premiere by guest choreographer Richard Isaac. Ballets are set to music by contemporary composers Richard Carrick and Thomas Ades and Missy Mazzoli, both known for their operas, and Franz Schubert and Paganini. All music played live by pianist Melody Fader and violinist Doori Na.
