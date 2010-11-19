Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet

Miro Magloire presents a program of ballets by Magloire, a world premiere by resident choreographer Constantine Baecher (Friday only), "Full Circles" by guest choreographer Gabrielle Lamb, and a world premiere by guest choreographer Richard Isaac. Ballets are set to music by contemporary composers Richard Carrick and Thomas Ades and Missy Mazzoli, both known for their operas, and Franz Schubert and Paganini. All music played live by pianist Melody Fader and violinist Doori Na.