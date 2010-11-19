Mimi Garrard Dance Company

Time: October 13, 2019 from 7:30pm to 8:45pm
Location: New York Live Arts
Street: 219 West 19th St.
City/Town: NY
Website or Map: http://www.newyorklivearts.org
Phone: 2129240077
Event Type: dance/film
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Choreographer/filmmaker Mimi Garrard presents an evening of film and dance (both live and on film) with a distinguished ensemble of dancers (appearing live): Sarah Daley (currently with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater), Michael Francis McBride and Samuel Roberts (formerly with Ailey), and Austin Selden (formerly with Shen Wei Arts). Garrard's dance films have won awards at film festivals around the world, most recently in India, England, and Venezuela.
