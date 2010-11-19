Mimi Garrard Dance Company

Choreographer/filmmaker Mimi Garrard presents an evening of film and dance (both live and on film) with a distinguished ensemble of dancers (appearing live): Sarah Daley (currently with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater), Michael Francis McBride and Samuel Roberts (formerly with Ailey), and Austin Selden (formerly with Shen Wei Arts). Garrard's dance films have won awards at film festivals around the world, most recently in India, England, and Venezuela.