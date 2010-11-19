Mimi Garrard and Austin Selden, Dance Live and on Film

Choreographer/filmmaker Mimi Garrard returns to New York Live Arts with a program of dance both on film and live, featuring the superb Austin Selden, former member of Shen Wei Dance Arts. The program will see the premieres of The Money Game and Junk Journey. To date, Mimi Garrard's creative dance films have won 331 awards in film festivals around the world, from India to Wales to South America.