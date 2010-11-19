Mimi Garrard and Austin Selden, Dance Live and on Film

Time: October 17, 2021 from 7:30pm to 8:30pm
Location: New York Live Arts
Street: 219 West 19th St.
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.newyorklivearts.org
Phone: 212.924.0077
Event Type: dance, and, film
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 10 minutes ago
Choreographer/filmmaker Mimi Garrard returns to New York Live Arts with a program of dance both on film and live, featuring the superb Austin Selden, former member of Shen Wei Dance Arts. The program will see the premieres of The Money Game and Junk Journey. To date, Mimi Garrard's creative dance films have won 331 awards in film festivals around the world, from India to Wales to South America.
