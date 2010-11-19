Mimi Garrard and Austin Selden

Time: May 26, 2019 from 7:30pm to 8:30pm
Location: New York Live Arts
Street: 219 West 19th St.
City/Town: NY
Phone: 2129240077
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: on Thursday
Mimi Garrard Dance Company returns to New York Live Arts with a performance of dance both live and on film. Garrard, a former member of the Alwin Nikolais Company, has received awards from film festivals from India to Venezuela for her innovative videos of dance. Superb dancer Austin Selden will appear in Garrard films and live in new works created by both Garrard and Selden.
