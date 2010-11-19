MDD's Virtual International Arts (VIA) Festival for Social Change

Mark DeGarmo Dance broadcasts its first Virtual International Arts (VIA) Festival for Social Change: 138 artists and scholars from 18 countries present artist-scholar works, October 27-29, 2020 at 7PM Eastern Time on Zoom.

Tuesday, October 27: Cutting Edge Global Video Series (Curated from Melbourne)

Wednesday, October 28: El Grupo Folklórico P'urhépecha (Indigenous Dance from Mexico)

Thursday, October 29: MDD’s Virtual Salon Performance Series (Emerging Dance from the U.S.)

Performances begin promptly at 7PM Eastern Time (Portal opens 6:30PM) on Mark DeGarmo Dance Zoom*

Donate to Register:

Online: www.VIA.givesmart.com

Paypal: paypal.me/markdegarmodance

Venmo: Mark-DeGarmo-2

1 donation = 1 ticket for 1 evening. When making a donation via PayPal or Venmo, please indicate which night you plan to attend. If you'd like to attend more than one night, please make a separate donation.

*Zoom Link will be sent to attendees at 5PM Eastern Time the date of the performance. If a donation is made after that time, MDD staff will send the link via email as soon as possible.

About the Curators, Artists, & Scholars

Tuesday (10/27)

Anne Harris is an American-Australian artist, academic, Director of Creative Agency research lab, and RMIT Vice Chancellor’s Principal Research Fellow..

Annette Markham is an ethnographer, critical pedagogy scholar and professor at RMIT in Melbourne.

M.E. Luka is a Toronto-based award-winning scholar, activist and digital media producer.

Wednesday (10/28)

José Alberto Velázquez Campoverde is the founder and director of the Grupo Folklórico P'urhépecha from that ethnic indigenous group occupying ancestral lands west of Mexico City.

Thursday (10/29)

Rachel Cohen’s company Racoco fuses raw materials, absurdist visuals, and quixotic choreography.

Sofia Engelman and Em Papineau are dance artists and co-founders of freeskewl, an experimental, donation-based platform for online teaching.

Dawn States is invested in ways to make dance more accessible after experiencing 2 spinal surgeries.

Teresa Fellion founded Teresa Fellion Dance in 2011, after her work as a choreographer since 2004.

Additional information about the guest curators and all artists and scholars can be found at www.markdegarmodance.org/performance.