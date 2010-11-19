MDD's Virtual Dance for Dance for Social Change 2021, The Dance Party of the Year

Mark DeGarmo Dance broadcasts Virtual Dance for Dance for Social Change 2021, THE DANCE PARTY OF THE YEAR! on Thursday April 29th at 6:30 PM ET (US) on Zoom, to raise money for, and awareness of, its innovative educational programs with under-resourced NYC public elementary schools in Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, & Queens and USA & global performance for social justice programs

Thursday, April 29th, 2021 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM Eastern (U.S.) Time on Zoom*