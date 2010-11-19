MDD's Virtual Dance for Dance for Social Change 2021, The Dance Party of the Year

Time: April 29, 2021 from 6:30pm to 8pm
Location: Hosted via Zoom
Website or Map: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/…
Event Type: fundraiser, event
Organized By: Mark DeGarmo
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Mark DeGarmo Dance broadcasts Virtual Dance for Dance for Social Change 2021, THE DANCE PARTY OF THE YEAR! on Thursday April 29th at 6:30 PM ET (US) on Zoom, to raise money for, and awareness of, its innovative educational programs with under-resourced NYC public elementary schools in Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, & Queens and USA & global performance for social justice programs
Thursday, April 29th, 2021 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM Eastern (U.S.) Time on Zoom*SILENT AUCTION: www.biddingowl.com/vd4d2021DONATE: Online: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/142141582299; Venmo: Mark-DeGarmo-2; PAYPAL: paypal.me/markdegarmodance*Zoom link will be shared with all attendees the morning of the event
Comment
