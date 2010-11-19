danceart.

the next generation of Dance as Art

MDD's Virtual Dance for Dance for Social Change 2021, The Dance Party of the Year

Event Details

MDD's Virtual Dance for Dance for Social Change 2021, The Dance Party of the Year

Time: April 29, 2021 from 6:30pm to 8pm
Location: Hosted via Zoom
Website or Map: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/…
Event Type: fundraiser, event
Organized By: Mark DeGarmo
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Mark DeGarmo Dance broadcasts Virtual Dance for Dance for Social Change 2021, THE DANCE PARTY OF THE YEAR! on Thursday April 29th at 6:30 PM ET (US) on Zoom, to raise money for, and awareness of, its innovative educational programs with under-resourced NYC public elementary schools in Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, & Queens and USA & global performance for social justice programs

Thursday, April 29th, 2021 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM Eastern (U.S.) Time on Zoom*
DONATE: Online: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/142141582299; Venmo: Mark-DeGarmo-2; PAYPAL: paypal.me/markdegarmodance
*Zoom link will be shared with all attendees the morning of the event

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for MDD's Virtual Dance for Dance for Social Change 2021, The Dance Party of the Year to add comments!

Join danceart.

Attending (1)

New Members

Events

© 2021   Created by danceart.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service