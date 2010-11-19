Martita Goshen's Earthworks

Time: June 13, 2019 at 8pm to June 14, 2019 at 8pm
Location: Paul Taylor Studio
Street: 551 Grand Street
City/Town: NY
Website or Map: http://www.martitagoshen.com
Phone: 212.868.4444
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 13 minutes ago
Martita Goshen, dancer/choreographer/conservationist, will present her Earthworks in the premiere of "Between Heaven and Earth, a continuation of the odyssey inspired by the legacy of the great American racehorse Barbaro and his nation. "Horses are sentinels to the natural order," remarked Goshen, "the entire animal kingdom reflects heaven's mirror." Performers are Goshen, Annmaria Mazzini, Grace Ho, Patricia Ruiz, Ioanna Ioannides, and Richard Kilfoil.
