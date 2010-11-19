Martita Goshen's Earthworks

Martita Goshen, dancer/choreographer/conservationist, will present her Earthworks in the premiere of "Between Heaven and Earth, a continuation of the odyssey inspired by the legacy of the great American racehorse Barbaro and his nation. "Horses are sentinels to the natural order," remarked Goshen, "the entire animal kingdom reflects heaven's mirror." Performers are Goshen, Annmaria Mazzini, Grace Ho, Patricia Ruiz, Ioanna Ioannides, and Richard Kilfoil.