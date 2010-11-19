danceart.

the next generation of Dance as Art

Martha Hill Virtual Celebration

Event Details

Martha Hill Virtual Celebration

Time: November 22, 2021 from 7pm to 8:30pm
Location: online
Website or Map: http://www.marthahilldance.org
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

The Martha Hill Dance Fund will have a virtual celebration this year to honor choreographers Jawole Willa Jo Zollar with a Lifetime Achievement Award, and Heidi Latsky with a Mid-Career Award.  Host is Danni Gee.  The evening includes dance performances, interviews, award presentations, and after-party mixing and mingling.

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Martha Hill Virtual Celebration to add comments!

Join danceart.

Attending (1)

New Members

Events

© 2021   Created by danceart.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service