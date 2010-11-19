Mark DeGarmo Salon Performance

Time: November 21, 2019 from 7pm to 8pm
Location: Clemente Soto Velez Cultural and Educational Center
Street: 107 Suffolk St.
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://markdegarmodance.org
Phone: 2123759214
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Mark DeGarmo Dance announces the opening of its Salon Performance Series 2019-2020. Founded in 2010, MDD's Series provides a unique opportunity for audiences to view and engage with original dance works-in-progress of DeGarmo and guests. Participating in the November 21 event are Elizabeth Bergmann, Peter Cook, Anne Harris, Kelly McConville, Catherine Tharin, and Jam No Peanut.
