danceart.

the next generation of Dance as Art

Mark DeGarmo Salon Performance

Event Details

Mark DeGarmo Salon Performance

Time: November 21, 2019 from 7pm to 8pm
Location: Clemente Soto Velez Cultural and Educational Center
Street: 107 Suffolk St.
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://markdegarmodance.org
Phone: 2123759214
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 27 minutes ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Mark DeGarmo Dance announces the opening of its Salon Performance Series 2019-2020.  Founded in 2010, MDD's Series provides a unique opportunity for audiences to view and engage with original dance works-in-progress of DeGarmo and guests.  Participating in the November 21 event are Elizabeth Bergmann, Peter Cook, Anne Harris, Kelly McConville, Catherine Tharin, and Jam No Peanut.

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Mark DeGarmo Salon Performance to add comments!

Join danceart.

Attending (1)

New Members

Events

© 2019   Created by danceart.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service